May 05, 2019 | RK Online Desk

JeM militant gives up arms: Police

Police Sunday claimed that a militant from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district left militancy and returned to "mainstream."

The militant was affiliated with the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit.

In a tweet police said the militant returned to mainstream with the efforts of family and Police.

"His #identity is protected. We wish him #AlltheBEST. @JmuKmrPolice (sic),” police tweeted.

