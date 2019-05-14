JeM militant arrested in Anantnag: Police

May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant was Monday arrested in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Hilal Ahmad was arrested from Dooru area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, a police officer said, adding that arms and ammunition were recovered from him.

Police have registered a case and investigation is going on to probe his complicity in militancy, the officer said. PTI SSB MIJ

BJP’s Shah daydreaming about scrapping of Article 370: Tarigami

Srinagar: CPI (M) leader, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami, on Monday said BJP president Amit Shah, who on Sunday said Article 370 will be scrapped if Narendra Modi is elected as Prime Minister again, is daydreaming as time has come when the Modi-Shah duo should get ready to pack their bags as reports are pouring in that the BJP is expected to lose the election.

“Article 370 will remain there, but the BJP government won’t. It is better for Modi and Shah to accept the reality as they are losing. By spreading lies about abrogation of Article 370, they are trying to divert the attention of voters from real issues,” said Tarigami in a statement.

He said that the position of BJP and Sangh Parivar on Article 370 is hollow, and they are only doing it for electoral gains. Their claims on Article 370 are unfounded that they can abrogate Article 370.

“Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, is in the basic structure of Indian Constitution. J&K acceded to India under the guarantees provided by the Constitution of India. It is the Constituent Assembly which incorporated Article 370 in the Constitution providing a constitutional basis for the relationship of J&K with the Union. The Article 370 could be abrogated or amended only upon the recommendation of the State’s Constituent Assembly, which was dispersed in November 1956, after adopting a Constitution for the State,” Tarigami said.

“These provisions have been guaranteed by the Constitution because we have unique history, heritage and identity. It is our unalterable opinion that Article 370 of the Constitution should act as a bridge between the Union and the state and the provisions which have been eroded from time-to- time should be restored without any delay,” he added.