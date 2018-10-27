About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JeM claims responsibility for attack on Wagoora grid

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack on Srinagar outskirts in which an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was killed early Saturday morning.

JeM spokesman told media that militants attacked security forces at Wagoora, Nowgam. The spokesman warned of more such attacks in the valley.

ASI Rajendra Prasad was injured when militants attacked security forces guarding power grid station at Wagoora. He died on way to hospital.

