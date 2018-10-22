JeI urges world community to safeguard civilian rights in Kashmir

‘Forces defeated Pharaoh’s era in Kashmir’
Srinagar:
Jama’at-e-Islami on Sunday strongly condemned the killings in south Kashmir’s Kulgam.
In a statement Jama’at alleged that due to “indiscriminate and reckless firing of bullets and grenades by the Indian forces personnel in Laroo village of Kulgam, five civilians besides three militants got killed and scores seriously injured.
“These types of tragic and heart-wrenching incidents clearly depict that the Indian forces have devised a sinister plan of genocide of Kashmiri youth on the same pattern the Pharaoh of Egypt had once ordered to kill the male infants of Bani-Israel in Egypt,” JeI said in a statement issued here. “The history stands a witness to the fact that despite all his barbaric and suppressive tactics, Pharaoh along with his huge and powerful armies got devastated and destroyed by the divine will. All other tyrant powers of the world have met the same fate and the oppressed people have ultimately won.”
Jama’at-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, while vehemently condemning the forces acts across the region, alleged that “people in Kashmir have been subjected to the worst kind of atrocities”—urging the world bodies play their positive role in restoring the peace in the restive region.
Paying tributes to all the slain of Laroo including Ubaid Ahmad, Irshad Ahmad, Tajamul Ahmad, Saqib Maqbool and Masroor Ahmad, and wished speedy recovery of the injured.
Jama’at appealed United Nations of Organization (UNO) and other international human rights bodies to “take effective steps against the forces involved in these human rights violations and file a criminal case in the International Court of Justice against these brutal forces personnel for violating the most precious human rights and committing war crimes in Kashmir.” Jama’at has asked the world community “to come forward for the safeguard of civilian people of Kashmir who have been victims of all kinds of inhuman atrocities at the hands of the ruthless forces.”