JeI leader, son shifted to district jail

Srinagar, May 14 :
Authorities have shifted a senior Jamat-i-Islami leader and his son to district jail Anantnag in south Kashmir last evening, official sources said on Monday.
They said that the father-son duo was likely to be booked under Public Safety Act (PSA).
Gulzar Ahmad Bhat of Urnihall village, senior leader and Tehsil president of Jamat-i-Islami and his son Aqib Ahmad Bhat who were arrested from their residence on May 10.
Station House Officer (SHO) Bijbehara told GNS that the father-son duo are involved in stone-pelting incidents and as such were detained.
The officer said that a case under FIR number 66/2018 u/s 147,148, 149, 336, 427, 332, 341, 307 RPC stands registered against them in the concerned police station.
"Both father and son were shifted to district jail Anantnag yesterday," SHO said.
Deputy commissioner Anantnag Mohammad Younis Malik said that no preventive detention order under PSA against the duo has been passed by him “so far.”
On Friday, government booked Jamat-i-Islami District President for Srinagar Bashir Ahmad Lone and Tehreeq-e-Hurriyat District President for Srinagar Mohammad Rafiq Shah under the PSA.
While Lone led the funeral prayers of militant turned Assistant Professor of Kashmir University Dr Mohammad Rafi at his native village in Ganderbal on May 6, Shah addressed the mourners. Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani also telephonically addressed the gathering and the mobile phone was held by the TeH leader.
Lone, according to sources, had also addressed the people and both were held for giving "hate speech". (GNS)