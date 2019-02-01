JeI Hind questions GoI’s move in Ayodhya case

New Delhi:
Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has questioned the move of the central government to return to its owners/occupiers the “excess” land out of the 67.7 acres around Babri Masjid acquired by the then central government in 1993. The Jamaat has asked the government to withdraw the concerned petition it filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
In a statement to the press, JIH President Maulana Syed Jalaluddin Umari said: “The entire world knows that there are many cases pending in the Hon’ble Courts regarding the Babri Masjid and it is a well-established norm that the litigants in any case wait for the Court to pronounce its judgment and accept it when it comes. If such is the practice then it is extremely bewildering and unfathomable as to why a democratic and secular government is becoming a party to the dispute on its own accord.”
The Jamaat chief said: “Because of this strange behavior of the government, the people will be justified to conclude that the government is abandoning its duty of providing justice to its citizens and keeping in view the upcoming parliamentary elections, it is trying to influence the voters for gaining political mileage by inciting them with pipe dreams.”
“We advise the government that it should not forgo its constitutional obligations and withdraw its application pertaining to returning the excess land from the 67.7 acre land around Babri Masjid. The government must honor the stay by the Court and refrain from taking any steps which go against justice and remain suspicious in the eyes of people and which will sully the image of India internationally. We wish to remind the government of its bounden duty to establish peace in the country and work hard for the development and prosperity of our nation,” said Jamaat leader.