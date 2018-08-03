JeI extends support to protect Article 35-A

Says issues raised by BJP in Assam, JK aimed to gain votes
Srinagar, Aug 02:
Jama’at-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir (JeI) on Thursday extended support to effortsto safeguard the special status as granted under Article 35-A and Article 370 to Jammu and Kashmir.
The organization as per the statement issued on Thursday said that the issue of foreign citizens in Assam and Article 35-A have been raised by the BJP government in New Delhi with an eye on the coming elections to gain votes.
“BJP government in Delhi in order to promote the communal tension in India is aimed to reap its fruits in the coming elections in India in 2019, it has on the one side raised the issue of the foreign citizens in Assam and published the final draft of National Register of Citizens removing more than forty lakh Muslims from it and on the other hand, in order to change the demography and special status of Jammu and Kashmir, it has challenged Article 35-A of Indian Constitution in the supreme court which safeguards the special status till final settlement of the long pending Kashmir issue,” JeI said.
“Both these issues have been raised with an eye on the coming elections so that the Indian electorate is gathered in support of BJP on communal lines. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are well aware of the vicious designs of these communal forces and will never allow them to succeed,” JeI further said.
Statement said that “this is the common vital cause of the entire permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir and all of them should mutually co-operate to frustrate the anti-people plan of BJP government”.
JeI while giving full support “to movement for safeguarding the special status as granted under Article 35-A and Article 370 to Jammu and Kashmir, denounced those elements who for their ulterior political goals, are trying fiddling with it”.