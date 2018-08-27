JeI demands probe into Kunzar man’s killing

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 26:
Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) J and K Sunday paid tributes to Taraiq Ahmad Malik of Zandpal Kunzar Tangmarg who was shot dead in mysterious circumstances on 23rd August Thursday while performing Esha Namaz at his home.
A JeI statement said Malik was a pious and God-fearing 38 year old government employee of Forest Deptartment .
“His family members totally reject the allegation that he has been killed by any militant organization and cite his lecture on the eve of Eid Namaz regarding the importance of Art 35-A as the immediate cause of his killing,” JeI said, adding: “In the past he had been picked up by the Indian forces a number of times and subjected to severe torture despite being innocent. He had established a religious seminary for teaching moral and religious values and also used to provide all possible help to the economically downtrodden people.”
For these pious activities all the people of the locality and surrounding areas loved and respected him from the core of their hearts, JeI statement said, adding: “Everybody is deeply mourning his departure from this mortal world at a time they needed his presence the most.”
JeI in its statement said: “It strongly condemns the merciless killing of innocent Taraiq Ahmad in presence of his family and asks for impartial enquiry in this gruesome murder by some international human rights body.”
Jamaat expresses heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family, statement said.