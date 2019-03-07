JeI condemns slapping of PSA on its spokesman Zahid Ali

March 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir strongly Thursday condemned the Public Safety Act (PSA) slapped on its chief spokesperson Advocate Zahid Ali and termed it "muzzling of peaceful voice by suppressive tactics."

In a statement Jamaat said, under concocted and baseless charges SSP Ganderbal today slapped Public Safety Act (PSA) on Ali who was under police detention since February 22, 2019.

"Zahid Ali was detained by police during midnight raid from his residence and was shifted to PS Shergadi where he was lodged for hours and then back to PS Kakapora. After a week he was shifted to PS Ganderbal from where he was moved to Central Jail Srinagar," the statement said.

"Today PS Ganderbal has implicated him under “frivolous” charges and slapped PSA on him which speaks volumes about the lawlessness in the valley," it said.

Earlier, Mufti Mujahid Shabir Falahi was also slapped by PSA and was shifted to Kot Bhalwal Jammu.