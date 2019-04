JeI chief among 30 prisoners shifted from Kathua to Haryana jail

April 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

At least thirty Kashmiri prisoners including Ameer Jamat-i-Islami Dr Abdul Hameed Fayyaz and Jamiat-e-Ahl-e-Hadith vice president Moulvi Mushtaq Veeri were shifted from Heranagar jail in Kathua to jail in Haryana.

Official sources said since last week, at least 30 prisoners were shifted to Haryana and Tihar jails. (GNS)