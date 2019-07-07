JeI ban: Tribunal to hold sittings at Jammu on July 13

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Pursuant to the declaration of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) as an unlawful association, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Tribunal will hold sittings at Divisional Commissioners office Jammu on July 13, 2019 from 10.30 am onwards, officials said Sunday.



The Tribunal is being presided over by Judge Delhi High Court Justice Chander Shekhar.



Accordingly, all those who are interested in giving evidence may file their affidavit (in duplicate) with Registrar Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, Delhi High Court Building, Sher Shah Road, New Delhi and shall remain present in person on the aforementioned date for cross-examination, if any, before the Tribunal.