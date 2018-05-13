Jehangir Chowk traders aghast over non-availability of urinals

Irfan YattooSrinagar:
Despite lofty claims of SMC, to construct public washrooms in the summer capital, visitors at the Jehangir Chowk market, especially traders, are still left floundering for public washrooms.
The shopkeepers, traders and minibus drivers are up in arms against the government for forcing them to urinate in the open sky.
Expressing resentment over non-availability of public washrooms, the group said they are forcing them to urinate openly behind the wall of J&K High Court which is disgusting in itself.
They said, the foul smell is emanating from the site during the summers and even one can stand for a minute to wait for the bus.
Mohammad Abdullah, a trader at Jehangir Chowk said he has to walk more than 400 meters to reach the washroom at Pratap Park or Chinar vendors market.
“Pedestrians, as well as locals, are compelled to urinate openly behind the minibus stop here,” he said.
Another shopkeeper said, from past two years they are using the “Kashmir Haat” building because the building is nearer and takes them only 5 minutes.
“Despite repeated requests to the authorities, they have turned deaf ears towards us,” he said.
They appealed SMC and district administration to look into the matter.
Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Riyaz Ahmad Wani told Rising Kashmir that they have planned to build 50 news toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission in the city.
“Out of 50 public toilets, 7 are functional and were inaugurated on 8th April, adding that 43 toilet complexes are in pipeline. SMC is committed to create more such public facilities,” he said.