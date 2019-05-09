Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover will be operational by June: Governor

May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday said that all the three phases of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover will be made fully operational by June this year.

He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of inauguration of the traffic grade separator at Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) crossing here.

Then chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had laid the foundation stone of the grade separator project in December 2015 and executing agency was given one year's time to complete it.

During a recent meeting, the Governor had directed officials concerned to speed up work on lingering projects including the grade separator at the TRC and the Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover.

The work on Rs 369 crore flyover project was announced in 2009 by then chief minister Omar Abdullah but work could be taken up in 2013 only.

The project was to be completed within three years but missed several deadlines.