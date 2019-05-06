Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover likely to miss another deadline

May 06, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Will try to complete the project within stipulated time: CEO ERA

The 2.5 km long Rambagh-Jehangir Chowk flyover is likely to miss another deadline as it is still under construction with officials saying that it won’t be completed by or before the deadline announced earlier.

According to a senior official at Jammu and Kashmir Economic Reconstruction Agency (JKERA) wishing anonymity told The Rising Kashmir that construction work is going on and around 6-7 slabs are pending. At this pace, they would miss May 2019 deadline as well.

“We can complete the structures but other work cannot be completed within a month. The project will require more time,” the official said adding that hot mixing plant constructors are also on the strike.

The project is executed by JKERA with Simplex Infra Limited as project contractors. The ambitious Rs. 350 crore Jahangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover missed around 8-10 deadlines since the work began on it. For delay in the project, the company is blaming the 2014 floods and 2016 Kashmir unrest.

From March 2018 to 2019 April the flyover project has already missed five deadlines for one or the other reasons.

“Normally we wait for 14 days for a slab and at there are around 6-7 slabs pending. We are likely to miss this deadline on May 30,” the official said. Although our men and machinery are working 24/7, but still it will need some more time, he said.

The flyover project was announced in July 2009 but the construction work of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) funded flyover began in 2013. In March this year, the administration had set May 30 as the deadline for completion of the project.

Another official said there was pressure from the government to complete the project but they cannot risk the lives of common people. “We have to take care of slabs that take 14-16 days time to set. Precautions are necessary and we should not be in a hurry to make it a disaster,” he said.

The flyover is divided into four phases - Jehangir Chowk-Magarmal Bagh (A), Magarmal Bagh-Haft Chinar (B), Haft Chinar-Tulsi Bagh (C) and Tulsi Bagh-Barzulla (D).

The work on the four major structures of phase A (Jehangir Chowk-Magarmal Bagh) is yet to be completed.

Chief Executive Officer, JKERA Raghav Langer told The Rising Kashmir that the key part of the project has been completed. They are working in two shifts to ensure that the project is completed within the stipulated time period, he said.

Responding to missing of the deadline, Langer said there are many hurdles in the construction process. The hot mixing contractors are on strike which can delay the project, he said.

“We hope that the project is completed by or before the deadline,” Langer said.

Earlier in Feb this year, JKERA imposed a penalty of two crore rupees on the contractor, M/s Simplex Infrastructure Limited (SIL), and was supposed to make the complete stretch of flyover motorable by June 2019 as per the submitted work plan.

