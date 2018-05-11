Jehangir Chowk - Rambagh flyover phase-I to be inaugurated today

Phase-II likely to be completed by December: ERA
Phase-II likely to be completed by December: ERA
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, May 10:
After missing number of deadlines, Jehangir Chowk - Rambagh phase-I flyover will be thrown open for traffic on Friday.
The phase-I which includes the area from Amar Singh College to Barzulla will be inaugurated by Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Director Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA) Kashmir, Showkat Ahmad Wani said, “We have decided to throw open the phase-I from Amar Singh College to Barzulla. The traffic from Zero Bridge towards Airport will be allowed to move through this phase.”
He said all the arrangements have been made and the flyover will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister on Friday morning. He further said the work on Phase-II going on in full swing and they are trying their best to complete the project.
“Work for Phase II is also being carried out and we will try to get it complete by the end of this year,” he said.
Locals have expressed happiness over the inauguration of the project as they believe it would ease the movement of traffic after a long time.
“We have been waiting for so long. It has been over five years since the project was started by the government but after missing a number of deadlines one phase is finally complete and this is indeed a great relief,” said Mohammad Ashraf, a resident of Rambagh.
Locals also said they have suffered business losses and faced health issues as well since the construction started on the flyover.
The Jehangir Chowk- Rambagh flyover was named as expressway after its foundation was laid by former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah in 2013.
The flyover is the longest flyover in J&K aimed at improving traffic movement for the uptown areas.
musaibmehraj007@gmail.com