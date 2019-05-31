Jee Enn Sons fined Rs 20000 for unhygienic processing conditions

May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Milk plant sealed at Lassipora

Food Safety department Thursday fined Jee Enn Sons, Polo View, Srinagar an amount of Rs 20000 for not maintaining sanitary and hygienic conditions, within the processing unit.

Commissioner Food Safety J&K Vinod Sharma along with his team inspected various Bakery and Confectionary Units within Srinagar City to check the quality of bakery and confectionary items available for the consumption of general public.

He was accompanied by Dy. Commissioner, Food Safety, Kashmir, Irfana Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Food Safety, District Srinagar, Hilal Ahmad Mir and other concerned officers.

During inspection Jee Enn Sons was fined on spot for not maintaining sanitary conditions.

Various Dhabas including M/S Krishna Dhaba, M/S New Krishna Dhaba Dalgate were also inspected and the in-charges of the establishments were impressed upon to strictly follow the sanitary and hygienic requirements of Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006 Rules & regulations made there under.

Meanwhile, after taking cognizance of a video circulated on social media regarding quality of “Dairyland” Dahi manufacture at Lasipora, Pulwama, the team of Food Safety Officers from Pulwama swung into action and sealed the manufacturing unit in the interest of public health. Team also seized 434 Dahi cups and lifted samples of same for analytical purpose.