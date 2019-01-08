JE suspended for negligence of duty in Bandipora

Bandipora, January 07:
A Junior Engineer of Public Health Engineering (Hydraulic) was placed under suspension on Monday for failing to safeguard the public Services infrastructure.
The 6-inch diameter pipeline of Haptnar Water Supply scheme was damaged earlier this month after a local Sarpanch illegally deployed a mechanical excavator (JCB) to land fill his house premises and damaged the pipeline in the process.
The damage to the pipeline caused water crisis in QuilMuqam village. The locals brought it to the notice of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora during his tour to the village on Sunday.
On the direction of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Reyaz Ahmad Beigh put the Junior Engineer under suspension and also directed to withhold the salary of other subordinate staff for failing to safeguard the public services infrastructure. The officer shall remain attached to the office of ACR during suspension.
The Administration has also approached Police to lodge an FIR against the accused Sarpanch for damaging essential public service infrastructure without any prior clearance from the concerned department.
Deputy Commissioner Bandipora said after the matter was brought to his notice, repair work was immediately started and the line was restored. He said the water supply to affected villages including Quil Muqam has been restored late afternoon.
He reiterated zero tolerance to the lackadaisical and sluggish approach on the part of the officials. He said providing basic needs to the public are the motto of the government and no compromise shall be made in this regard.