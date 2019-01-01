JDU urges Guv to expose politicians, bureaucrats involved in health insurance scam

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 31:
Janta Dal United (JDU) party on Monday urged the Governor Satya Pal Malik to expose the names of politicians and bureaucrats of previous government involved in Government Health insurance scam.
JDU State President G M Shaheen said that stern action as per law should be taken against the accused keeping in view to maintain transparency and accountability in the state.
Shaheen said this while addressing a press conference at party headquarters in Rajbagh.
He said, “The unemployment is the main issue in the state particularly in south Kashmir where the situation is deteriorating day by day.”
Shaheen also demanded 18 percent reservation for J&K youth in Corporate Sector.
He said that 18 lakh youth will be engaged in these sectors to end unrest here and that is part of parties manifesto for upcoming Assembly and Parliament elections in J&K state.
Lashing out at mainstream political parties, he said that the leading mainstream parties are misleading the people of the state by luring them to provide employment or other issues.
He also said, “Come elections, the main parties including National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) start their old techniques to lure the people of J&K by committing in providing employment to unemployed educated youth just to remain in power, but when they came to power, both parties forget their promises and that is the main reason for unrest in whole Kashmir Valley.”