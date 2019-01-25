JDU urges ECI to announce Assembly polls after June

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 24:
Janta Dal United JD (U) State President G M Shaheen on Thursday announced its District Committee for Jammu and Kashmir State keeping in view of upcoming Assembly and Parliament elections.
Shaheen while addressing the press conference at party headquarters Rajbagh Srinagar urged the Election Commission of India to announce J&K state Assembly election in the month of June keeping in view “the harsh cold and snowfall” in hilly regions of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh which is “not feasible” for running the election campaign.
He further said that the JDU is fully prepared in contesting on all the Parliament seats in the state for which the party has already started its campaign in every nook and corner of the state.
He added that if Election Commission of India (ECI) announces the conduct of both the Parliament and Assembly elections in J&K simultaneously it will not be feasible for the people to take part in Assembly elections.
"This year, continuous snowfall has broken the previous records of last several years and people are facing limitless problems be it in terms of connectivity, power, drinking water issues including a shortage of essential commodities at present," he maintained.
He further stressed upon the ECI to take a gap of some months in conducting Parliament and Assembly elections respectively so that political parties should maintain and streamline their election campaigns in the state hassle free and without any stress.
Shaheen further disclosed that Mushtaq Ahmad, Farooq Ahmad Rather, Bansi Lal, Qaser Ahmad, Abdul Salaam, Showkat, Sadik Malik, Mohd Shafi, Bashir Ahmad, Mohd Yousuf Wani, and Arshad Ali have been nominated District Presidents for Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Gurees, Bandipora, Shopian and Budgam, respectively.
He added that Pankaj Bhagat, Sachin Samal, Vijay Singh, Dharam Chand Sharma, Mohammad-u-Din, Mohammad Iqbal Mogul, Qaiser Ahmad, Shahnawaz Hussain and Amir Hussain have been appointed as District Presidents and Vice Presidents of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri, Doda and Kishtwar, respectively whereas Yabgo has been appointed as District President for Leh-Ladakh.