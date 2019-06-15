JDU (U) begins its membership drive in Kashmir

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Janta Dal United JD(U) J&K State Chief G M Shaheen on Friday began its membership drive across the Jammu and Kashmir State ahead of upcoming Assembly elections keeping in view to spread the policies and programs of JDU among the people of the state.

The JDU spokesperson said while launching membership drive for Jammu and Kashmir State at party headquarters Rajbagh Srinagar Shaheen said that the membership drive shall remain open till announcement of Assembly elections. "Thereafter scrutiny and election process for State and District Unit shall be held as per schedule," he added.

Shaheen exhorted the students to come forward to become members of the largest student organisation which has history of strengthening democracy in the free India with equal opportunities to all.

He added that JDU National President Nitish Kumar who is presently Chief Minister of Bihar has opened doors for all students by introducing election process through which everyone has equal right to contest and come into the organization without any partial approach.

"Our aim is to reach the target of one lakh membership in the region and we should be geared to take the movement and ideology of the party beyond the target," he assured.

He further disclosed that JD(U) will contest upcoming Assembly elections of its own without any support as the party alone is capable to give befitting reply to mainstream political parties who have misleading the innocent people of the state for their vested interests which has been rejected by the people during concluded Panchayat, MC and Parliament elections in J&K.