JDU protest held against liquor sale

July 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Janata Dal United workers held a protest against the sale of liquor in Press Enclave Srinagar on Saturday. Party workers registered their protest against the wine shops, running in Srinagar city.

Carrying placards and banners, in their hands, the party workers demanded closure of all liquor shops in the city and action against the drug peddlers. They demanded the administration to curb the fast-spreading drug menace in the capital.

They said if Bihar can ban the use of liquor use in the state, why its sale can’t be banned in Jammu and Kashmir, which has a Muslim majority character. The protesters appealed the Government to impose a complete ban on the sale and use of liquor in the valley. CNS





