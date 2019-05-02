JD(U) blames NC, PDP of complicity in defending Art 370, 35-A

May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Taking a dig on National Conference and People's Democratic party Janta Dal United JD(U) State President G M Shaheen on Wednesday expressed serious concern over what it called the decision of the central government to not file a written response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Supreme Court challenging Article 35-A of the Constitution of India when both the mainstream political parties are in power.

Shaheen while addressing the press conference at party headquarters Rajbagh in Srinagar said both NC-PDP ruling parties have been tasked with facilitating abrogation of special status and they are ignoring the serious issue and enjoying the power who are now talking about defending Article 35-A and 370 just to befool the innocent people of J&K for their vested interests to remain in power.

Shaheen further said that when PDP headed by former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was heading the state of J&K, she failed to file a written response to a PIL filed in the Supreme Court Challenging Article 35-A of the constitution of India.

He added that now when PDP is out of power, they are beating their chest over Article 370 and 35-A which has exposed PDP for their seriousness related to the serious matter which has been always used to remain in power by misleading the general public as far as the issue is concerned.

Shaheen further said National Conference has also been working on the same line, though it is claiming to defend Article 35-A and 370. He said NC President Dr Farooq Abdullah and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah are dancing on the same tone and following the PDP's footprints just to remain in power by misleading innocent people of the state.





