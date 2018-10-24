JDU announces Mayor candidate for Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 23:
The leadership of Janta Dal (United) JD (U) led by its state President G M Shaheen on Tuesday announced Dr Nawab Nasir as Mayor for Srinagar.
Shaheen while addressing the press conference here at party headquarters said, "We have fulfilled our commitment made to the people of Kashmir Valley where the JDU had claimed that Mayor would be from party.
Shaheen while addressing the media said, "Our party is fully confident in giving a honest and dedicated Mayor along with other winning members to Kashmir valley who will remain stand behind the people related to development and other related issues without any bias." he added.
He further disclosed that for the post of Deputy Mayor will be announced soon and said that JDU is already working for development of the people who have reposing their faith in party in particular and for those who are unaware about the policies and programmes of JDU in the state.
Shaheen and JDU state Youth Wing President Raja Wasim also expressed their solidarity with the families who have lost their dear ones in the Kulgam incident.
"The miseries and aspirations of annoyed people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions will not fulfilled in one go, it will take time to heal their wounds," he added.