JDA, civil administration in Jammu furthering communal agenda in Jammu division: NC MLA

‘Police, administration help JDA in anti-Muslim drives, facilitates encroachments on Auqaf land, graves’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu: October 5:
National Conference MLA Mendhar Javed Rana on Friday alleged that civil administration and Jammu Development Authority (JDA) was working on “communal agenda of rightwing ideology” to target a community allegedly on the pretext of anti-encroachment drive in Jammu division.
In a statement, Rana expressed serious concern over the anti-encroachment drive in Sidhra where JDA allegedly demolished houses of “poor people without prior notice to the victims”.
“They attacked their houses with strong contingent of police force and JCBs during wee hours. The Jammu Development Authority (JDA) has been converted into a force in Jammu which is known for demolition instead of development,” Rana said.
“It is very unfortunate that our state is at verge of division among communities whether it is regional or religious. It is happening because some political parties have agenda to divide the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the bases of community and regions,” he alleged.
He alleged that these political parties have created a fear among the communities against each other “which is not fruitful for the peaceful co-existence”. “The centuries old tradition of communal harmony, or peaceful co-existence has come to a stage mistrust has gained ground. This has happened because of communal politics being played with the help of administration targeting a community and facilitating another in same region,” he added.
From last three years, he said, administration has allegedly supported this divisive politics silently working on the directions from rightwing ideology.
“The administration which is expected to give justice to everyone has allegedly been playing in the hands of communal forces from last two to three years,” he added.
He said Jammu Development Authority (JDA) conducted its “biased anti-encroachment drives across Jammu scaring the minority community”.
“They have uprooted poor nomads, and those people belonging to a community, while there is a complete silence on the encroachment of other areas or illegal colonies in Jammu under JDA jurisdiction,” he alleged.
“They are dancing to the tune of communal forces to facilitate divisive politics in Jammu for the benefits rightwing people and allegedly helping such divisive forces to create fear among the people of a community.”
He said that instead of regularizing already established colonies, “the JDA which works as East India Company in Jammu has been dismantling the residential houses of the people and dislocating a community even as they have to establish a colony at the same place”.
“JDA was established with a motive to provide affordable housing colonies to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, but it has become a force to target a community facilitating communal disharmony among the people.”
“There is no mechanism in JDA to regularize already established colonies and provide them better livelihood. They lack vision. There is a dire need to re-organize complete department from top to lower level so that, poor people can be provided affordable houses,” he said.
He appealed Governor, Satya Paul Malik, to personally intervene and review the entire JDA department. “Governor will come to know, the JDA has only played in the hands of communal forces.”
“One will be surprised, if Aquaf Department launches anti-encroachment drive in any of the encroached property for eviction, administration might not be interested like police to help them.”
“Two days back in RS Pura, saffron groups organized dangal on Pre-1947 graves in presence of police and administration despite objection by the Aquaf Administration,” he said.
To maintain communal harmony and balance in administration, he appealed the Governor to reshuffle administration and keep a balance in civil administration for the welfare of all the communities.