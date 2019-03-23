JD (U) announces candidate for LS polls

March 23, 2019 |

Janta Dal United JD (U) state President G M Shaheen on Friday announced its Lok Sabha Candidate for Central Kashmir Shoukat Hussain Khan of Ganderbal in an function organised at party headquarters Rajbagh Srinagar in presence of senior party leaders.

Shaheen while addressing the media said that the alliance between the two parties is not only opportunistic but a mere eyewash as well.

"With NC insisting to contest all the three seats in Kashmir, the party’s couldn’t care attitude towards people is obvious.

"Congress's surrender implies acceptance of Greater Autonomy pushing the state back to pre-1953 and division of Jammu region on religious lines promoting Greater Kashmir. Congress- NC combine will put an end to anti terror operations and revive the over ground terror support network.

People of J&K will do a great disservice to their future generations if they vote for the communal and divisive agenda of the NC- Congress Alliance," he added.

"It would not be surprising if the PDP also joins hand to further marginalise the voice of people and their fundamental rights since independence," he rued.

Reminding the people of J&K about Rajiv-Farooq accord, Shaheen said that both NC-Congress had cheated the people of J&K for their vested interest to remain in power and ruined the sentiments of the people who had impressed upon religious party.