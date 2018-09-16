JD Agriculture Extension reviews post-hailstorm situation

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 15
To monitor the assessment of damage caused by recent hailstorm in different areas of Central Kashmir’s Budgam District and North Kashmir’s Baramulla, Bandipur and Kupwara districts Joint Director Agriculture Extension Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal paid an extensive visit to the affected areas which includes the villages of Narbal, Magam, Watmagam, Adina, PethMakhama, Hanjibugh, Peth Kanihama, Chairgune, S.K.Pora, Shiv Pora, Agrikalan, Goom Ahmadpora, Lalpora, Wussan, Tarhama, Kunzar, Pattan etc.
While reviewing the losses, he directed the concerned officers and assessment teams to adopt standard procedures for crop damage assessment strictly. He highlighted the need for coordination between different agencies involved in this job.
During the visit, affected farmers of the area met Joint Director and requested him to get the survey done at an earliest. He assured the farmers that all sort of technical support will be provided to them and the assessment report will be submitted to the government at an earliest.
Chief Agriculture Officer Budgam, Sub Divisional Agriculture Officer Beerwah, Sub Divisional Agriculture Officer Tangmarg and Sub Divisional Agriculture Officer Pattan, along with other field functionaries accompanied the Joint Director.