JCR phase -II Flyover, TRC Grade Separator set to be completed in 5 days

May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Decision of opening to be taken by State administration: CEO ERA

After missing several deadlines, the Rambagh-Jahangir Chowk flyover phase-II and TRC Grade Separator (mini flyover) is set to be completed in five days, CEO ERA said on Wednesday.

The flyover, which is being constructed from Jahangir Chowk to Rambagh, had missed several deadlines, affecting the traffic badly in the summer capital. The work on the flyover had started in 2013 at a cost of Rs 369 crore.

Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), Raghav Langar, Chief Executing Officer, Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA), which is the executing agency for the flyover and TRC Grade Separator said, that the work including blacktopping on both Phase 2 flyover and Grade Separator will be completed within five days. “The work is going on smoothly and has picked up pace. The work on both the stretches is expected to completed in five days. The blacktopping have already been started,” the CEO said.

However CEO maintained that the final decision on date of opening of both the streches will be taken by the state administration. “Our job is to complete the work but it is the government who will decide when to open traffic on both the stretches,” the CEO said.

The first phase of the flyover from Barzulla to Gogji Bagh was thrown open to traffic last year. The flyover project has six access ramps — Jehangir Chowk, Indoor Sports Stadium, Aloochi Bagh, Rambagh, Zum Zum complex, Natipora, and MET station, Barzulla. Funded by Asian Development Bank, the flyover is expected to decongest the traffic on the road towards Barzulla and the Srinagar airport.

The flyover is expected to reduce the travel time from Jahangir Chowk to Rambagh from 28 minutes to 2.5 minutes.

It is also to mention here that the state government had fixed May 2019 as the deadline for TRC Mini Flyover (Grade Separator).

Earlier this project missed four deadlines set by the government. The project executed by JKERA, as per officials was envisioned in 2009 as a solution for traffic mess in the city centre.

The total project cost of TRC Mini Flyover (Grade Separator) is Rs 64 crores. The foundation stone for the grade separator was laid by former chief minister late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed in December 2015 and was to be completed by December 2016. However, the law and order situation in 2016 delay completion of the project. (KNS)