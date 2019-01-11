JCO, army man injured in IED blast along LoC in Rajouri

Press Trust of IndiaRajouri
A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and an army were injured in an IED blast along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district Friday, officials said.
An improvised explosive device was planted by suspected militants in foot-track along the LoC to target Army soldiers patrolling the borderline in Laam sector of Rajouri district, they said.
Army soldiers have been alerted against IED blasts and attacks by the border action teams (BATs) of the Pakistan Army, they said.
[Representational Pic]