JCO among seven army men injured in Handwara road accident

Seven army men including an officer were injured after a vehicle in which they were travelling in met with a mishap at Langate area of Handwara area of district Kupwara on Wednesday morning.
Official sources said the vehicle part of army's Quick Reaction Team (QRT) over turned near main Chowk Langate.
In the mishap seven army men including a JCO sustained injuries and have been hospitalized.
A police officer while confirming the incident said that the condition of all the injured army men are stated to be stable. (GNS)
(Picture used with this story is representational)
