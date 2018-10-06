JCO among 16 Para commandos injured in Shopian accident

Javid SofiShopian
At least sixteen Para commandos including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) were injured after a vehicle overturned at Kanipora village of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday morning.
A police official said that an Army vehicle of 23 para skidded off the road near Kanipora resulting in injuries to sixteen Army men.
The injured troops have been shifted to Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar for treatment, the police official said.
“Some of them have suffered minor injuries and few may have bone fractures,” he said.