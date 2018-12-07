JCCI warn admin against harassing traders

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jammu Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Friday called a press conference to warn the local administration, Commercial Tax Department in particular, against harassing traders, industrialists and LoC traders across the State.
JCCI President Rakesh Gupta said that the slogan of prime minister and finance minister have proved false as far as terming GST “Good And Simple Tax” and “One Tax One Natiion”.
Rakesh said hundreds of amendments done by the GST Council speaks volumes about the act that was implemented in a hurry wherein everyone from billionaire to small trader was brought under the same act.
The JCCI president alleged that the promises and the assurances made by the State Government to both the Chambers of Jammu & Kashmir during pre-budget meeting last year and before implementation of GST that the special powers available to the State under the Constitution of India to make amendments to the Centrals Laws – have been compromised.