JCCI demands mega market with food processing park in Jammu

Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) on Monday demanded setting up of a mega market with food processing park in the winter capital in view of the growing quantum of horticulture produce, increase of LoC trade and economic activity.
JCCI President Rakesh Gupta met Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, Advisor to the Governor J&K, and submitted a memorandum regarding the problems being faced by fruit industry, and early completion of artificial lake project on River Tawi.
"Keeping in view the growing quantum of horticulture produce, increase of LoC trade, economic activity in the markets...we demand setting up of mega market with food processing park here," Gupta told reporters.
"We request the government to acquire 1,500 kanals (187.50 acres) of land for expansion of the mega market with modern facilities like cold storage, auction sheds, processing units, ripening chambers," he added.
The Chamber President also demanded that specific campaign be launched to highlight tourism circuits of Vaishno Devi, Shahdara Sharief and Nangali Sahib which shall not only promote tourism but also communal harmony.
He, according to the memorandum, further told the advisor Govt. of India is providing all facilities as well as finance to establish the food park. “Processing facilities will boost economy of the state in particular and of the country in general. We request focused endeavour for establishment of food park within the mega market in Jammu.”
He also demanded transfer of Forest Land Narwal Jammu to Horticulture (P&M Department). “ Until Mega Marketing is established by the government, repeated request have been made to the government to transfer the forest land adjacent to existing fruit and vegetables market Narwal to the Horticulture (P&M Department) for which a cabinet decision has been taken in the year 1997 so that the department can accommodate left over shop allottees and utilize the rest land exclusively for construction of auction sheds and parking lots. In this connection decision was taken in 5th State Agriculture board meeting held in 6-2015 that administrative department will prepare cabinet memo to place this issue before the state cabinet, but till date fruitful result is awaited,” the memorandum read.
The JCCI also demanded transfer of Lease Hold rights saying that they have been representations to the concern appropriate authority for reasonable simplifications of lease hold rights of transfer procedure which in the nature of allotment is permitted which is clearly testify under clause 41 of the bylaws of the agriculture produce market committee act.
“Jammu Development Authority during its jurisdiction has formulated certain norms for the transfer. Horticulture(P&M Department) under APMC has been creating many hurdles from time to time lastly Director Horticulture (P&M ) has stopped the transfer unless it is in the family though nothing is on the record.”
He said that this market has been developed by the allottees themselves with the very marginal funds from the planning department further it is to submit that due to financial crises, old age, higher education of children and other domestic problems, lease hold rights are being transferred among the traders who are only dealing with fresh and dry fruit trade. “We sincerely expect your dynamic leadership to permit us to convert lease hold rights into free hold as it prevalent in various colonies / areas development by the government,” the memorandum said.
The JCCI also asked the Advisor to consider remodeling of shops’ design in the market complex. “ Some 38 years back a model design of shop was suggested for fruit market Narwal Jammu by the JDA. With the increase in production of fruit/ vegetables, it is very difficult for shop owners to operate from premises with limited accommodation. We had to provide living accommodation to the large number of growers, buyers and workers. There was an urgent need to review and modify this old design.” With inputs from PTI