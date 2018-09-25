Get - On the Play Store.
A CRPF man, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was reported missing from his camp in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. Constable Munish Kumar, posted at 117 Battalion, went missing from his camp at Wazir Bagh in Srinagar this morning, a police official said.More
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hakeem Masood Hussain on Tuesday joined Congress party in presence of JKPCC President G A Mir. While addressing a press conference here, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief G A Mir welcomed him into the party fold. H...More
The government today said its stand on the legal challenge to Article 35-A of the constitution before the Supreme Court will remain consistent that an elected government should plead the case before the apex court. “As far as Article 35-A is concerned, the Governor (S...More
TheGovernment today asked the forest department to constitute Village-level Forest Committees (VFCs) for protection of forests in Jammu and Kashmir. Commissioner SecretaryForests,Environment and Ecology,Manoj Kumar Dwivedi asked senior officials of the forest department to c...More
National Conference chief spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattoo has resigned from the party citing disagreement with the party on boycotting of the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayat elections. “Based on my humble disagreement with the party’s decision to boycott t...More
The Supreme Court Tuesday held that all candidates will have to declare their criminal antecedents to the Election Commission before contesting an election, saying criminalisation of politics of the largest democracy is "unsettling". A five-judge Constitution bench, headed b...More
Two militants were killed in an encounter at Tujjar area of Sopore on Tuesday. Reports said two militants have been killed so far in an ongoing encounter at Tujjar area of Sopore. An army officer confirmed the killing of two militants and said the operation is underway. Seni...More
Eleven drivers have been booked for endangering human lives by overloading passengers in their vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said Tuesday. Separate FIRs have been registered against the drivers in the Darhal, Thanamandi and Nowshera police stations...More
Three families—two from South Kashmir’s Kulgam and Shopiandistrictsand another from Central Kashmir’s Kangan have approached the Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Shahid Chowdery with claims that three out of the five slain militantskilled on Friday at Sumlar ...More
The Jammu and Kashmir Government has decided to release an additional salary of one month for those employees who will participate in upcoming Urban Local Bodies and Panchayat poll duties. They have also decided to increase the pay of Special Police Officers (SPOs)This was s...More
The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of school education (JKBOSE)today said it will hold annual examination for the 11th standard from this session. Chairperson JKBOSE, Veena Pandita told Rising Kashmir that the examinations of 10th, 11th and 12th standard are likely to be held...More
Freshgunfight broke out between militants and government forces at Tujjar area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district today. Reports said that a brief lull, fresh firing resumed as government forces intensified the search operation in Tujar area of Sopore. A p...More
Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Tuesday said that 400 additional companies of paramilitaries are reaching Srinagar for the security of the proposed municipal elections and monthly salaries of SPOs are likely to be enhanced in a day or two. Addressing a press conference...More
A Village Defence Committee (VDC) member and his wife were injured when his rifle went off under suspicious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said Tuesday. The 303 rifle of VDC member Kulwant Singh (35) went off at his home in Kodi village in Arnas...More
A complete shutdown is being observed in Bandipora town on fifth consecutive Day to protest the killing of militants in Shokbaba village. Witnesses said all business establishments are shut while traffic is off the roads in the town. Traders today morning staged a protest wh...More
The Supreme Court today constituted a three-member committee headed by its former judge Justice Amitava Roy to look into the aspect of jail reforms across the country and suggest measures to deal with them. A bench headed by Justice M B Lokur said the panel will look into th...More
At least 45 people, including 35 students from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, who had gone trekking in Lahaul and Spiti districts in Himachal Pradesh are missing after heavy snowfall in the mountainous region, reports said. Rajvir Singh, fatherof one of the s...More
Continuing its slide, the rupee weakened by 33 paise to 72.96 against the US dollar Tuesday, hurt by increased demand for the American currency from importers as global crude oil prices hit four-year high. The international benchmark Brent crude breached the USD 81 a barrel ...More
Government forces and militants exchanged a brief gunfire in Tujjer Sharief area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday night. Reports said Army's 22 RR, Special Operations Group of Police and paramilitary CRPF launched a joint cordon and search oper...More
