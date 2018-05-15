About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Javid Beigh condemns use of forces against ReT teachers

Published at May 15, 2018 10:36 AM 0Comment(s)1698views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

MLA Baramulla Javid Hassan Beigh Tuesday condemned the use of force against Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers who on Monday held a strong protest in Srinagar seeking release of three months pending salary.

“Use of force against SSA teachers is an act of shame.This inhuman act is highly condemnable,” he wrote on Facebook this morning.

The reaction came a day after police foiled ReT teachers march towards civil Secretariat in Srinagar during which dozens were injured and retained.

Hitting out at government Beigh said, “You provided them jobs, it is your responsibility to ensure speedy clearance of their dues.”

The teachers working under Government of India sponsored scheme Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) have been demanding de-linking of their salaries from central MHRD plan.

