Javed Khan for creating income generating activities, employment under Floriculture sector

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, November 29:
Secretary Floriculture, Mohammad Javed Khan, today held an interactive meeting with the farmers from district Kishtwar who returned from an exposure tour of Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi.
The tour was organized by the Department of Floriculture.
Among others, the meeting was also attended by the Director Floriculture, Babila Rakwal, Project Director Bagh-e-Bahu, Sunil Misri, Assistant Floriculture Officer Doda and Jammu, Arjun Singh Parihar and Lakshmi and other concerned.
While interacting with the farmers, Secretary stressed for creating self-help groups in the district to curb the unemployment as the high reaches of the district have immense potential of flower farming.
To promote the business the marketing place has already been made available at Machail, Khan said.
For imparting training and making people particularly youth aware of cultivating flowers, the Secretary asked the officers of the Department to constitute Departmental Committee so that more benefits could reach to the interested persons.
Earlier, Secretary along with the team of the officers visited Bagh-e-Bahu and took stock of the maintenance of the park and directed the officers to create more viewpoints for attracting the visitors.