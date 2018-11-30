About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Javed Khan for creating income generating activities, employment under Floriculture sector

Published at November 30, 2018 12:27 AM 0Comment(s)207views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, November 29:

 Secretary Floriculture, Mohammad Javed Khan, today held an interactive meeting with the farmers from district Kishtwar who returned from an exposure tour of Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi.
The tour was organized by the Department of Floriculture.
Among others, the meeting was also attended by the Director Floriculture, Babila Rakwal, Project Director Bagh-e-Bahu, Sunil Misri, Assistant Floriculture Officer Doda and Jammu, Arjun Singh Parihar and Lakshmi and other concerned.
While interacting with the farmers, Secretary stressed for creating self-help groups in the district to curb the unemployment as the high reaches of the district have immense potential of flower farming.
To promote the business the marketing place has already been made available at Machail, Khan said.
For imparting training and making people particularly youth aware of cultivating flowers, the Secretary asked the officers of the Department to constitute Departmental Committee so that more benefits could reach to the interested persons.
Earlier, Secretary along with the team of the officers visited Bagh-e-Bahu and took stock of the maintenance of the park and directed the officers to create more viewpoints for attracting the visitors.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top