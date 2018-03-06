About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Javaid pays tributes to slain youth

Published at March 06, 2018 03:09 AM 0Comment(s)870views


Rising Kashmir News

JKLF (H) chief Javiad Ahmad Mir Monday while condemning the killing of four civilians by forces in Shopian said the youth sacrificed their lives for the resolution of Kashmir issue.

He said Kashmir is a internationally recognized dispute.
He said that Kashmiri have always resisted oppression and would continue to do so in future.
“Kashmiri people would not get cowed down by such an aggressive approach and would continue with their struggle for the right of self determination,” he said

 

