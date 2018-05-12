Javaid halts unauthorized pipeline work at Athwajan

Srinagar, May 11:
Minister for Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction and Floriculture, Javaid Mustafa Mir directed SHO Pantha chowk for the seizure of machinery being used for laying illegal water pipeline along the embankment of river Jhelum at Athwajan here today.
The Minister ordered this after paying a surprise visit to the dredging process being carried out at the Athwajan.
While ascertaining the details of the work, it was spotted that illegal water pipeline is being laid along the bank of river Jhelum. The Minister passed on spot directions to the concerned authorities to ascertain the details for the same and to bring culprits before the law.
He said after 2014 floods in the state, it has been endeavour of government to raise and strengthen the embankments to avoid slumping of banks.
He reiterated that the government is committed to put every effort for prevention and mitigation of natural disasters and to reduce the impacts and risks of hazards through proactive measures.