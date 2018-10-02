Jasper meets Governor

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 1:
Deputy Head of Mission, German Embassy, New Delhi Dr Jasper Wieckand Thomas Schmidt, called on Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here Monday and extended warm greetings to him on his appointment as Governor J&K.
“Governor and Wieck discussed matters relating to further strengthening of the Indo– German understanding and about various political, economic and social issues relating to J&K including development of modern infrastructure in various sectors like tourism, energy, aviation etc, launching of welfare schemes for old aged, widows, disabled and other disadvantaged sections of the society,” an official spokesman said.
He said Governor informed Deputy Head of Mission that with a consideration to provide momentum to infrastructure development in the State, Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation has been approved for establishment with the authorization to raise a loan of Rs 8000 crores for completion of languishing projects.
Malik mentioned about various initiatives taken by his administration for providing enhanced opportunities to youth of the State in the arena of sports including having State’s own IPL team, playing IPL matches, construction of international level football and cricket stadia etc.
Governor discussed about the importance of the upcoming democratic exercise in the State where candidates will be elected by people to Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats which are the grass root level democratic institutions with a vision for ensuring balanced development of villages and towns.