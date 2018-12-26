Jasiya makes it to India Reds for BCCI ODI tournament

Javid SofiShopian:
A female cricketer from Shopian Jasiya Akhter has been selected for upcoming senior women’s challenger trophy to be played at Andra Pradesh in January of next year.
Three teams, India Reds, India Blue and India green each having 13 players will be participating in the one day tournament.
The teams were announced by Board of Control for Cricket in India on Saturday. Jasiya will play for India Reds.
Talking to Rising Kashmir Jasiya said the selection is good news for her and she is excited to prove her talent in the event.
“During past couple of years, I have been working hard to achieve my goal and this event will provide me a platform to achieve my goal,” she said, adding that she wishes to perform well in the event to qualify for national team.
Last year, Jasiya was selected for a camp for the selection to national team but was later dropped.
She is however confident that this year she would make it to national team.
The 28-year-old batter belongs to Braripora village of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.
Her selection in India Reds challenger has brought cheer in her native place.
Hilal Ahmad from Braripora said it is a proud moment for all the state and especially for the village.
The district administration Shopian also hailed the star cricketer for her selection in India Reds. Jasiya, who has been playing professional cricket since 2010, is the first cricketer from Kashmir to be selected in the team.