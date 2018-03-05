JASF seeks justice for Asifa, says HEM interfering in probe

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
The Justice for Asifa Solidarity Forum (JASF) Sunday said that some politicians were trying to give a ‘communal color’ to the rape and murder of an eight-year-old Asifa of Kathua district.
The JASF members said this in a seminar ‘Justice for Asifa Solidarity’ organized by JASF at Sangarmal Complex, Srinagar, which was attended by members of civil society, lawyers, doctors and students from different colleges and universities.
They asked the government “to stop communalizing the issue”.
During a seminar, advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat, the counsel of the victim’s father in a video conference said, “We won’t be tolerating any political interference in this case and the vested interest politicians are trying to pressurize the investigating agencies to weaken the probe.”
She further said, “High Court is monitoring the case and we have a trust of its judgments and will wait for its judgment, but some politicians are trying to communalize the case of Asifa which will never be acceptable.”
On the occasion one of the civil society members, Shakeel Qalander said, “Hindu Ekta Munch (HEM) is asking to handover the case of Asifa to Central Bureau Investigation (CBI).”
Qalander said, “All the criminal cases of the ministers who are backing the accused should be re-opened and investigated properly and apart from the ministers the accused must be dragged to civil court too.”
From BAR association, advocate Babar Qadri during a seminar said, “Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in the area is turning communism into fascism by supporting the accused who are supposed to get punished.”
A Gujjar leader and a social activist, Talib Hussain of the Kathua area said, “Nobody was aware of HEM before this incident and after the Deepak Khajuria got accused in this case they are forcing Government to handover the case to CBI to shield the indict.”
bhatriyaz.com@gmail.com
0 Comment(s)