Japanese emperor Akihito officially abdicates at Imperial Palace in Tokyo

April 30, 2019 | Agencies

Japan’s emperor Akihito is preparing to become the country’s first monarch to abdicate in two centuries, a day before his eldest son takes his place as the new occupant of the chrysanthemum throne.

Akihito, who expressed a desire to abdicate in 2016, fearing his age would make it difficult for him to carry out public duties, will enter the Matsu no Ma (Hall of Pine) at the imperial palace early on Tuesday evening and relinquish his title in a short ceremony.

On Wednesday, Crown Prince Naruhito will ascend the throne as Japan's 126th and will mark the end of the Heisei era and the beginning of the Reiwa era.