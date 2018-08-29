Janamashthami arrangements finalized in Rajouri

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, reviewed and finalized the arrangements for Janamashthami festival, here, at a joint meeting of officers and representatives of Sanatam Dharam Sabha and other religious organizations.
According to an official, the meeting had a detailed deliberation on the arrangements for celebration of the festival.
The DDC directed the PDD and PHE authorities to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply, while the Police Department was asked to deploy adequate number of police personnel en-route Shoba Yatra. DySP Traffic was directed to ensure proper traffic management besides removal of vehicles parked along the road for smooth conduct of the procession.
The DDC further instructed the EO Municipal Committee, Rajouri, to ensure cleanliness at all vital points of the Rajouri city.
Health department informed the meeting that one ambulance will be made available en-route Shoba Yatra and one ambulance shall be stationed at Old Bus Stand.
The Fire Services authorities were directed to remain vigilant to meet any eventuality.
TSO Rajouri and Assistant Controller Food Safety and Standard, were directed to conduct the market checking on September 01, 2018 in Rajouri town to ensure proper quality and pricing of fruits, vegetables and other essential commodities.
The meeting was informed that the Shobha Yatra will be taken out on September 03, 2018 from Sanatam Dharam Sabha ground and after passing through the main bazaars of Rajouri city, Div. Morh, would culminate at Old Bus stand, Rajouri.
All the officers were directed to ensure adequate arrangements relating to their respective departments ahead of the festival.
The meeting was attended by ACR Abdul Qayoom Mir, CPO, Abdul Hamid, Additional SP, Mohammad Yousaf, ExEn PHE, Nisar Khan and Medical Superintendent Dr Mehmood Bajar, AEE PDD, Jamshad Sheikh, Assistant Director, Fire and Emergencies Services, Tehsildar Rajouri, TSO (FCS&CA) besides other officers, the official added.