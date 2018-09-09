‘Jan Sangh better than Congress’

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Sep 08:
Hinting that even if National Conference (NC) jumps into the poll fray it should not enter into a pre-poll alliance with its former ally Congress, senior National Conference (NC) leader and lawmaker from Sonawari, Muhammad Akbar Lone Saturday said Jan Sangh was better than Congress.
Addressing party leaders and workers on the 36th death anniversary of former Prime Minister of Jammu Kashmir, Sheikh Abdullah, Lone said Jan Sangh was better than Congress, as, unlike Congress, they did not clandestinely pursue an “anti-Kashmir agenda”.
“NC shouldn’t ally with Congress in or out of power,” outspoken Lone said. “If we ally with Congress, we will be at a loss.”
He said the Congress has been changing stands vis-à-vis Kashmir.
“They say one thing here and quite another thing in India,” Lone said referring to the Congress’ “dubious stand” on the issue of Article 35-A defence.
“Every party other than Congress is on the same page,” he said.