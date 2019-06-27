Jan questions silence of GoI in Jharkhand ‘mob lynching’ incident

June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Provincial President of Youth National Conference, Ajaz Jan on Wednesday questioned silence of central government over recent incident of mob lynching in Jharkhand.

As per a statement, he also expressed strong concern over prevailing water crisis in hilly belt Loran and also asked authorities to look into decision of including area under wild life.

Jan, who was on a day long tour of Loran area of Poonch, met with several deputations and held series of meetings with local population,

While addressing a press statement after completing his tour, Ajaz Jan said that Loran area people are badly suffering amid severe scarcity of water with concerned department least bothered over plight of masses.

He further said that wild life department has issued a notification and included a wide range of human habituated area under its control but the same decision need to be reviewed as wild life notification for a human habitation will adversely affected the future of people living there.

Jan, on behalf of people of Loran, also demanded a probe into alleged bungling in issuance of solar lights and said that solar lights issued during NC-Congress regime were not distributed among masses by previous BJP-PDP government and population of the area remained deprived of this facility.

Jan further accused PDP of putting special status of state on stake by joining hands with BJP to sit on chair, the statement read.

Those who accompanied are Abdul Ahad Kamrat, Haji Mahiden Malik, Abdul Ahad Bhatt, Rafiq Diku Sarpanch, Ishaq Kabab, Najabdin Dar, Abdul Whab, Abdul Majid, Gulam Mohd Najar, Ramzan Najar, Wali Mohd, Subhan Bhatt, MOHD Rafiq Mir, Haji Ch Sadiq, Gani Mir, Ramzan Mir, Afzal Mir, Ahmed Mir, Latif Mir, Mohd Rafiq, Khalil Mir, Jalal Nanda, Abdul Majid, Bashir sheikh, Abdul Gaffar, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Mushtaq Ahmed Sheikh, Gulam Ahmed Mir, Wali Mohd Tantary, Mukhtar Rathoor, Mohd Farid, Maqbool Mir, said the statement,



