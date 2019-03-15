Jan Aushadhi, AMRIT stores to create employment avenues, access to affordable medicine: Dulloo

March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education Atul Dulloo on Thursday said that Jan Aushadhi Kendra and AMRIT stores will create employment and access to affordable medicines in the State.

As per an official, Principal JMC Dr. Sunanda Raina, Director Health Services Kashmir Dr. Kunzes Dolma, Director Health Services Jammu Dr. Samir Mattoo, Managing Director JKMSCL Shiv Kumar Gupta, Managing Director NHM Bhupinder Kumar, Controller Drugs & Food Control Organization Lotika Khajuria and other concerned attended the meeting.

The Principal Secretary said that the main objectives of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra scheme are to reduce the unit cost of treatment per person, particularly for the poor and disadvantaged, so as to reduce out of pocket expenses in healthcare, specifically those suffering from chronic ailments, through exclusive outlets called Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

Seeking details regarding the Jan Aushadhi Kendras, he was informed that 43 stores exist in Jammu and Kashmir, of which 25 Kendras are run by Private entrepreneurs and rest are Government owned.

Dulloo asked the Directorate Health Services Jammu and Kashmir to identify adequate space within the Hospital Premises for Jan Aushadhi Kendras. He added that the stores should be situated conspicuously to allow free access to the patients and consumers.

He was informed that the 24 places have already been identified to establish new Kendras in Government hospitals and 36 for Private entrepreneur Kendras across the state.

In order to make these ventures successful, poor friendly and job-creating for youth, the Principal Secretary directed for framing a comprehensive policy regarding the allotment of stores to the Private entrepreneur Kendras, who are unemployed possessing a technical qualification in Pharmacy.

He also directed the concerned to work out for establishing further Private entrepreneur Kendras across the state, besides constructing a committee to monitor the working of Jan Aushadhi Kendras and AMRIT stores.

Later, representative of HLL Life Care Ltd presented a comprehensive PowerPoint Presentation regarding AMRIT (Affordable medicine and reliable implants for treatment) stores.

They informed that 5200 drugs and implants under the scheme are being sold based upon authentic prescriptions from doctors. At the AMRIT outlets, 202 cancer and 186 cardio-vascular drugs are also available at a reduced rate of 50% compared to market rates.

The project is implemented by government-owned HLL Lifecare Ltd (HLL) which is deputed to establish and run AMRIT chain of pharmacies across India, the official said.

The Principal Secretary sought details regarding the possibilities of establishing AMRIT stores in the state and directed for making the identified stores functional within two months.