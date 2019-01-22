Jan 26 order neither wrong nor new: Governor

Rising Kashmir DeskJammu, Jan 21:
Few days after an order was issued for the State government employees to be present at January 26 functions, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said the order was not something new or incorrect and it has been issued every year.
"This order is not wrong and I stand by that. And this is not a new thing. Every year, similar orders have been issued to government employees. There is no motive in imposing nationalism," Malik told ANI.
The order, dated January 15, stated that it was necessary for all government officials to attend January 26 functions in Srinagar and Jammu, failing which would amount to negligence of duty.
"It is the duty of every government servant to attend the January 26 function which marks an important turning point in the history of the nation," according to the order.
The government had also directed all top officials to ensure attendance of employees in their respective departments at the function.
"All Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Managing Director/Chief Executives of the Public Sector Undertakings are requested to ensure that all officers/officials working under their administrative control, and stationed at Srinagar/Jammu, attend the function at their respective places," reads the order.
The official January 26 functions would take place at University of Jammu and Sher-i-Kashmir stadium, Sonawar, Srinagar respectively.