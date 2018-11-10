Jamyang Namgyal elected CEC LAHDC, Leh

Wangyal is Dy CEC LAHDC
Wangyal is Dy CEC LAHDC
LEH:
Councillor Martselang, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, was elected unopposed as the new Chairman/CEC of LAHDC, Leh at Council Assembly Hall on Friday.
Meanwhile, Gyal P Wangyal, Councilor Sakti was elected unopposed as the Deputy CEC, LAHDC, Leh.
CEO, LAHDC/DC Leh, AvnyLavasa who is also the election officer declared the results after two proposals each for CEC and Dy. CEC was accepted unopposed by all the elected members of 5th Hill Council.
Addressing the house, CEC, LAHDC JamyangTsering Namgyal said that his priority would be to set up good governance through LAHDC and to stress on holistic and equitable development in the district. He assured to put his best efforts to stand by everyone’s expectations and urged all the elected councilors, administration and public to support him in taking Leh district to a new height of development. He expressed gratitude to all the elected members with special honour to Ex-CEC DorjeyMutup by presenting Khataks. He said that DorjeyMutup has been an exemplary leader for his honesty, sincerity and dedication towards people’s welfare and stands as an inspiration to the young aspiring leaders including him. He also expressed thanks to DC, Leh and her team for the arrangements and smooth conduct of the election of CEC and