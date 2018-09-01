Jammu’s silent majority speaking up in support of Article 35-A

Youth, social workers, senior lawyers educate people about benefits of special provision
SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu:
Even as the Supreme Court of India has deferred hearing of Article 35-A until January19, 2019, a silent majority in Jammu has now started to speak up and educate people about the benefits of this special provision and are impressing upon people to make efforts to safeguard it.
It has been a tricky issue to talk in support of Article 35-A or Article 370 so for, but with apprehensions about being the “worst sufferers” if these special provisions are scrapped, many people have slowly but steadily started to come forward and educate people about these special provisions of the Indian constitution.
A well-known senior lawyer and former Jammu Bar Association, president, AV Gupta, while speaking to Rising Kashmir, advised people of Jammu and Kashmir to read constitution of the state “which is meant for their benefits”.
“Jammu started agitation for State Subject Laws and then, Maharaja Hari Singh gave it formal shape in the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir barring outsiders (Non-State Subjects) from getting Government jobs and buying private property in Jammu and Kashmir,” said senior Advocate AV Gupta.
Gupta said that then Advocate Lal Roop Chand led the agitation against the Punjabi people who came to Jammu and Kashmir and settled here, besides taking over Government jobs.
“The agitation for PRC was started by the Lal Roop Chand against outsiders and Maharaja Hari Singh gave it a constitutional shape,” he added.
In Kashmir, he said, Kashmiri Pandits were educated and in Jammu, people were not much educated.
Gupta further said that Maharaja Hari Singh was a Hindu and majority of population in Jammu and Kashmir was Muslim. “He (Hari Singh) showed wisdom. Comrade Dhanvantri drafted constitution of Jammu and Kashmir and it was later approved. Dhanvantri was the colleague of Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. He was communist that is why J&K’s flag is red with three white strips representing Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir regions of the State,” informed Gupta.
He further said that Jammu had its own party like Praja Prashid and it was against Jan Sangh. “As the people of Sangh were Punjabi and had alleged backing of British, hence, Parishad opposed them as they (Praja Prashid) were from Jammu and Kashmir”.
“There is opposition in Jammu only because of BJP. I would like to suggest the people of Jammu and Kashmir to read the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir. Most of the people do not know about Art 35-A and its benefits,” he said.
A young RTI activist and social worker, Rohit Choudhary who is very vocal against any attempts to settle Rohingyas in refugee camps, has also come out in support of Art 35-A.
“We should respect the special status. Many States across the country have been demanding special status. And, when Jammu and Kashmir has its special status why it should lose it (sic)?” he said
He demanded that one amendment is needed in Art 35-A for the benefit of women who belong to Jammu and Kashmir.
“There is discrimination with the women. One amendment is needed in the Art 35-A but it should not be scraped completely,” Choudhary said.
He said that, “In Jammu and Kashmir, we have guarantee of Government jobs. Politics is being played on different things. I would say whether people from Bihar will come and fight militancy. No. They will not. But our security forces will fight the militancy like they are doing.”
For militants, he said, “We have security forces. It is their job to eliminate militants from Jammu and Kashmir. There is no role of Art 35-A.”
Pertinently, Rohit Choudhary went on twitter and expressed his support for Art 35-A but he was trolled for extending support to special status laws of Jammu and Kashmir.
Another youth, Vinod Saini, from Jammu plains is actively conducting public meeting among the youth and spreading awareness about the dangers in case Art 35-A or Art 370 is scraped from Jammu and Kashmir.
Saini alongwith a team of young men hold meetings in villages. When contacted, Vinod Saini said, “There is no communal atmosphere in Jammu. There is brotherhood. My first priority is Dogras and to raise voice for them. Jammu and Kashmir belongs to its actual inhabitants who have been born here. It does not belong to Rohingya, Bangladeshi, or residents of other States.”
“It is being said that militancy is on rise and to end militancy, there is need to abrogate Art 35-A. But this is not true. It is responsibility of the State Government to fight with militancy,” he said while turning down the propaganda being hatched to garner support against Art 35-A.
“If the Art 35-A is scrapped, no one will go to Kashmir. There is complete unrest there, all will settle in Jammu,” he added.
He said that he doesn’t want Dogras to sleep on roads. “Our people are poor and innocent. Jammu and Kashmir is prosperous state because of less population.”
For raising my voice in support of state subject laws, he said, “I am being tagged as anti-national for defending Article 35-A.”
“No one listens to Jammu. People across the globe listen to Kashmir whether it is United Nations or America. Abrogation of Art 35-A will adversely affect Jammu not Kashmir,” he said.
He further said that “Now, we are sharing our jobs with Kashmir. What will happen when people from other states will also apply for few vacant posts? Where will go there?
In a video on Jammu Sangathan (Facebook Page), a political leader, Sunil Dimple from Jammu West Assembly, has also called upon Jammuities to defend Article 35-A and Article 370.
“In case it is abrogated, Jammu will face the trouble. Crime will increase. We don’t want our people to sleep on roads like other states in Jammu, and rapes will increase in case outside people settle in Jammu,” Dimple said.
“I am nationalist and Indian first. I don’t need nationalism certificate from anyone.”
People in Jammu started speaking up in support of Art 35-A, after BJP’s MLA from RS Pura Gagan Bhagat openly went against the party line and asked people of his constituency to defend the state subject laws.
Jammu region comprises of Jammu, Samba, Udhampur, Reasi, Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts. From two days, people in Chenab Valley (three districts) and Pir Panjal (Poonch-Rajouri) are holding protest in support of Art 35-A.