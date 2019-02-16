Jammu violence: KEA accuses govt of giving 'free hand to goons'

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Terming the rioting and arson in Jammu as a result of government giving “free hand” to handful of goons, the Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Khan Saturday said the police must act tough against such criminals.
In a statement, Khan who also heads the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) said the way police was seen acting mute towards the rioters in Jammu conveys that iron hand is meant only for peace loving Kashmiris.
“In Kashmir, pellets are fired on innocents as young as infant Hiba, but in Jammu rioters are given a free hand only because they apparently enjoy blessings of some politicians,” Khan said.
“It is the duty of the government to ensure safety of the people regardless of the community or region they represent,” Khan said.
He appealed the people of Jammu and Dogra community in particular to uphold the values of communal harmony and be united with the people of Kashmir in these testing times to give a be-fitting reply to the goons.
Hailing the statement of JCCI President Rakesh Gupta, Khan said the sane voice has upheld the values of humanity.
Khan also appealed the government to ensure safety of Kashmiris, especially students living outside state.