Jammu violence

Dear Editor,
This is regarding the communal violence in Jammu and the footprints of RSS and right-wing followers in the state. This is just a beginning. Jammu and Kashmir are moving in opposite directions and thanks to PDP and the unholy alliance they entered into with BJP. These mobs who are torching the vehicles of Kashmiris are the same who earlier were in the rallies to protect the rape-and-murder accused and the rallies that have been issuing threats to Gujjars and Muslims in Jammu. Jammu region must get used to curfews as clashes will occur repeatedly in future on one issue or the other. When the people in the two regions cannot tolerate each other, there is no reason to live in the same state. The state will be divided separately into Jammu and the Kashmir. The worse is yet to come.
Saqib Nazir